Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction stablemate taunts Bayley with a three-word message

Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction stablemate Jacy Jayne recently taunted Bayley on Twitter.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jayne and Gigi Dolin made their main roster debut as they represented Toxic Attraction in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

With Bayley and her stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai watching closely from ringside, Jayne took to Twitter to quote The Role Model herself and taunted her with a three-word message.

"DING DONG..HELLO," wrote Jayne.

Check out her tweet below:

On SmackDown, Jayne and Dolin defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to qualify for the next round of the tag team tournament.

They are now set to face the duo of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez, who has a lot of history with Rose.

At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, the Toxic Attraction leader defeated Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Championship.

How did the WWE Universe react to Jacy Jayne's message for Bayley?

In reaction to Jacy Jayne's three-word message to Bayley, the WWE Universe took hilarious digs at The Role Model.

Others simply backed Toxic Attraction to go all the way in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and win the vacant titles.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions below:

Isaiah Taparra @IsaiahTaparra @jacyjaynewwe Yeah I think that you and Gigi dolin will shut baley up @jacyjaynewwe Yeah I think that you and Gigi dolin will shut baley up

DebatableHoncho @DebatableHoncho @jacyjaynewwe Toxic Attraction W almost had me jumping on my bed lmao @jacyjaynewwe Toxic Attraction W almost had me jumping on my bed lmao

Interestingly enough, Jayne and Dolin could cross paths with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the tournament finals. The two former NXT stars will face Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the RAW semi-final.

Meanwhile, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai are preparing for the upcoming six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle against Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Bliss.

Amidst the ongoing feuds on the main roster, some fans have questioned the absence of Mandy Rose. The former Golden Goddess seems to be enjoying her reign as the NXT Women's Champion and is currently on the back of a successful title defense against Zoey Stark.

It remains to be seen if Rose will move back to the main roster anytime soon or keep herself busy on NXT 2.0 as long as she is the women's champion.

