"I don't really know who she is" – Mandy Rose throws shade at recently returned NXT star

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently had some harsh words for her next title challenger, Zoey Stark.

This past Tuesday, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion made her first appearance after suffering a torn MCL/Meniscus injury. On her return, Stark outlasted 19 other women in a battle royal to become the new #1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking on After The Bell, Rose said she hopes Stark's personality will shine through following her return:

"I don't really know who Zoey Stark is and I'm just being honest, like I, I know she does, she does cool moves and all that, but I hope the time that she was away, she was able to recover from her injury and all that. I hope maybe she, I don't know, maybe she's gonna bring some more personality this, this run. I don't know. I don't really know who she is but I'm willing to learn." (from 31:13 to 31:41)

While there's no date for their match yet, Stark and Rose will soon face each other for the NXT Women's Championship.

Mandy Rose's opponent Zoey Stark comments on her NXT return

After being out of action for over seven months, Zoey Stark is back in the ring.

During a recent interview with El Brunch De WWE, Stark spoke about her return this past Tuesday:

"It’s such a surreal moment. That’s a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life. I was not expecting the WWE universe to react in that way so when they did, that meant the world to me. I mean it was amazing. My physical therapist actually, she just sent me a video of how the crowd reacted and it’s so crazy to see the fans reacted that way to me. So mind-blowing. So it was amazing." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Although she's only 28 years old, the Utah native has been in the wrestling industry for over nine years.

