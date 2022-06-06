"Best for business" - Mandy Rose sends a bold message after retaining the NXT Women's Championship at In Your House

Mandy Rose has sent a bold message after retaining her NXT Women's Championship at NXT In Your House.

At the show, Rose defeated Wendy Choo to successfully retain her title. At one point in the match, the challenger locked in a chokehold and nearly made the champion tap.

However, a resilient performance from Rose saw her retain the title after hitting a knee strike. Taking to Twitter, she has now sent out a bold message, writing the following:

#NXTIYH best for business

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

After capturing the NXT Women's Championship by beating Raquel Rodriguez (FKA Raquel Gonzalez), Rose has defended her title on a few occasions.

The Toxic Attraction leader has already beaten the likes of Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai in singles matches to retain the NXT Women's Championship. She has even overcome challengers including Io Shirai and Cora Jade in multi-woman matches.

How did the WWE Universe react to Mandy Rose's message on Twitter?

At NXT In Your House, Toxic Attraction successfully retained all their championships.

The duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne held onto the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships by beating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The two women are currently in their second reign with the titles after having beaten the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez earlier in the year.

The WWE Universe reflected on Dolin, Jayne, and Mandy Rose's latest wins. Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

Mr.wwe fan @MrRobotic_ @WWE_MandyRose I’m happy that you are still the nxt womens champion @WWE_MandyRose I’m happy that you are still the nxt womens champion

PAUL MOSS•毛保罗• Ovie-lando @PaulMoss70 @WWE_MandyRose That photo is symbolic of you having to carry the NXT Women's Division/Company for the past several months! @WWE_MandyRose That photo is symbolic of you having to carry the NXT Women's Division/Company for the past several months! 💪💪💪

While the WWE Universe has been full of praise for Toxic Attraction on social media, one fan believes that Dolin and Jayne might turn their backs on Rose after losing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships:

Richard Hoppe @RichardHoppe16 @WWE_MandyRose You may win tonight but I have a feeling the your girls are going to lose there belt and turn on you @WWE_MandyRose You may win tonight but I have a feeling the your girls are going to lose there belt and turn on you

The former Golden Goddess has defended her NXT Women's Championship against some of the most well-established names on the roster. However, many fans believe that a blockbuster match between Rose and Roxanne Perez could be in the works at some point down the road.

