Mandy Rose sends a five-word message to a WWE star who is rumored to return soon

Mandy Rose sent a message to an absent WWE star recently. The superstar in question is Sonya Deville, who is reportedly set to return after being sidelined with an injury for months.

Rose and Deville are former tag team partners. During their time together on the main roster, the duo was collectively known as Fire & Desire. Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion and Deville is a former Women's Tag Team Champion but during their time together, the duo never held any championships.

On Instagram, Deville shared photos from her wedding featuring Rose, Liv Morgan, and others. Reacting to Deville's post, Rose sent a five-word message recalling the wedding day.

"such an amazing night, friend!" wrote Rose.

Mandy Rose reacted to WWE seemingly snubbing her reign as NXT Women's Champion

During a recent promo by WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley, she named a list of former NXT Women's Champions. However, Mandy Rose's name was snubbed despite her 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, Rose addressed the situation, stating that it was quite disappointing to see WWE not acknowledge her after the work she put in. Rose said:

"I wrote that comment because I thought it was disappointing just because of all the hard work. Why can't someone still be recognized even if they're not in the company? I know Saraya wasn't recognized and Mercedes Mone wasn't recognized and they're in AEW, so I kinda get that conflict of interest in a way. But like I'm not in a wrestling federation right now. So, I don't know. (...) But then, I also see the side of, why they don't wanna talk about people that aren't, why give me notoriety or why give people to go look me up or go check me out on there, why would they wanna do that too? So, I understand that side. So, I get it. So, I feel like there's mixed off feelings."

Mandy Rose is currently focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen if she will return as an in-ring performer.