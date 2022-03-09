"So obsessed with me" - Mandy Rose sends an interesting message to two male WWE Superstars

Mandy Rose has sent an interesting message to WWE NXT 2.0 stars Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. During this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Rose was accompanied by Enofe and Blade in the Toxic Lounge after the two snuck into the viewing box.

During a segment on this week's show, Rose was attacked by her former challenger Cora Jade inside the Toxic Lounge. Blade and Enofe tried to rescue the NXT Women's Champion as the show gradually moved on.

Taking to Twitter, Rose sent a message to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade by claiming that everyone seems to be quite obsessed with her.

"Everyone is so obsessed with me" - wrote the NXT Women's Champion.

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Since returning to WWE NXT, Rose has been at the top of her game. Following the inception of her faction, Toxic Attraction, the former Golden Goddess went on to win her first title in WWE.

At Halloween Havoc 2021, Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez to win the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, Rose has defended her title twice when she beat Jade and Gonzalez in a Triple Threat Match at NXT New Year's Evil.

Her second successful title defense was on an episode of NXT, as she defeated Kay Lee Ray to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

Mandy Rose recently added an honorary member in the Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose was recently asked by WWE host McKenzie Mitchell if she could be the fourth member of Toxic Attraction. The current NXT 2.0 backstage interviewer had an interesting exchange with Rose on Twitter.

In an initial tweet, Mitchell asked Rose if she could be the fourth member. Check out her tweet below:

In response, the NXT Women's Champion tweeted out the following:

"Ur in!" - wrote Rose in response to Mitchell.

Toxic Attraction is currently one of the talking points of NXT 2.0. The faction is currently in possession of all available championships in the women's division, including the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

