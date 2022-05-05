"Love uu" - Mandy Rose sends a message to former WWE US Champion's wife

Mandy Rose sent a message to CJ Perry, known as Lana in WWE. The latter is currently married to AEW's Miro, a former WWE United States Champion.

Rose is currently in her first reign as the WWE NXT Women's Champion. The former Golden Goddess now portrays a heel character. Hence, the WWE Universe isn't generally used to seeing her praise other people.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Perry commented on one of Rose's uploaded photos. The NXT Women's Champion took note of the compliment and wrote:

"Love uu"

Lana made her WWE debut in 2013. During her stint with the company, she mostly managed her husband, Rusev. Together, the couple worked as heels, while the current AEW star also captured the WWE US Championship thrice.

During her time with WWE, the real-life CJ Perry also competed as an in-ring performer. WWE eventually released her on June 2, 2021.

Mandy Rose also recently broke character to send a heartfelt message to Persia Pirotta

After the latest set of WWE NXT releases, Mandy Rose sent a heartfelt message to Persia Pirotta, the real-life Steph De Lander. Taking to Twitter, she broke character to showcase her love for Pirotta.

WWE recently confirmed the release of a handful of top NXT stars, including Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and others.

Mandy Rose is currently in her first title reign in WWE. She has held the NXT Women's Championship for 180+ days. The Toxic Attraction leader recently engaged in a feud with Wendy Choo at NXT Spring Breakin'.

