×
Create
Notifications

"Love uu" - Mandy Rose sends a message to former WWE US Champion's wife

The reigning WWE NXT Women&#039;s Champion sent a message to a former WWE star.
The reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion sent a message to a former WWE star.
reaction-emoji
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 05, 2022 09:25 PM IST
News

Mandy Rose sent a message to CJ Perry, known as Lana in WWE. The latter is currently married to AEW's Miro, a former WWE United States Champion.

Rose is currently in her first reign as the WWE NXT Women's Champion. The former Golden Goddess now portrays a heel character. Hence, the WWE Universe isn't generally used to seeing her praise other people.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Perry commented on one of Rose's uploaded photos. The NXT Women's Champion took note of the compliment and wrote:

"Love uu"

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Love uu 😘😘☺️ twitter.com/thecjperry/sta…

Lana made her WWE debut in 2013. During her stint with the company, she mostly managed her husband, Rusev. Together, the couple worked as heels, while the current AEW star also captured the WWE US Championship thrice.

During her time with WWE, the real-life CJ Perry also competed as an in-ring performer. WWE eventually released her on June 2, 2021.

Mandy Rose also recently broke character to send a heartfelt message to Persia Pirotta

After the latest set of WWE NXT releases, Mandy Rose sent a heartfelt message to Persia Pirotta, the real-life Steph De Lander. Taking to Twitter, she broke character to showcase her love for Pirotta.

WWE recently confirmed the release of a handful of top NXT stars, including Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and others.

Check out the NXT Women's Champion's tweet for Persia Pirotta below:

Love u ur a star ⭐️ twitter.com/persiawwe/stat…
Also Read Article Continues below

Mandy Rose is currently in her first title reign in WWE. She has held the NXT Women's Championship for 180+ days. The Toxic Attraction leader recently engaged in a feud with Wendy Choo at NXT Spring Breakin'.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी