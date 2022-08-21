Mandy Rose sends a one-word message to her former tag team partner after Toxic Attraction's main roster debut

Mandy Rose's faction Toxic Attraction made their main roster debut on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville to progress to the next round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

In reaction to Toxic Attraction's call-up, Deville tweeted a GIF of her match against Rose from SummerSlam 2020. Quoting the same tweet, the reigning NXT Women's Champion sent a one-word message to her former tag team partner.

Rose and Deville previously teamed up on the main roster before the former was sent to NXT 2.0.

Since transitioning from the main roster to NXT, Rose has found a lot of success and is enjoying seemingly the best run of her career at the moment. She captured the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021 by defeating Raquel Rodriguez.

Since then, she has defended her title successfully against the likes of Dakota Kai, Roxanne Perez, and Zoey Stark. It remains to be seen if she will join Dolin and Jayne on the main roster going forward.

How did fans react to Mandy Rose's interaction with Sonya Deville?

In reaction to Mandy Rose's tweet to Sonya Deville, most fans claimed that they missed seeing the Fire and Desire duo on WWE TV and even called for a reunion between the two.

However, a few suggested they don't want to witness another feud between Rose and Deville. After all, Deville did lose to Rose's stablemates on this week's SmackDown.

Dolin and Jayne will face Raquel and Aliyah in the next round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions will aim to win another set of tag team titles, this time on the main roster.

