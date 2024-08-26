Mandy Rose sends a two-word message to a current WWE champion, latter responds

Mandy Rose has sent a two-word message to Nia Jax. Jax is the reigning WWE Women's Champion on WWE SmackDown.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Jax defeated Bayley to win the WWE Women's Championship. Earlier this year, she won the Queen of the Ring Tournament to earn herself a shot at Bayley's championship.

During the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton hosted a championship celebration for Jax. On Instagram, Rose reacted to Jax's entrance from the show by sending a two-word message.

"Okurrr queeeen," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram comment and Nia's response:

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Jax will defend the WWE Women's Championship against 'Michin' Mia Yim. This will be her first title defense since becoming champion at SummerSlam.

Mandy Rose believes WWE needed major changes under Triple H

WWE has undergone major changes under Triple H's regime. According to Mandy Rose, those changes were necessary.

Speaking on the I-95 Morning Show, Rose stated that WWE was in a good place now. She also praised the current product, claiming that it has improved. She said:

"I think today, right now, it’s actually in a really good place. I don’t watch it a ton either right now, but I do support my fellow friends that are still there. I think right now, what they’ve got going on and what I’ve seen is pretty cool. Maybe two years ago, it wasn’t really the best. I think they needed this kind of new regime. [It] freshened it up a little bit with being under Triple H. I just think right now it’s pretty cool."

Rose is a former WWE NXT Women's Champion. During her time in the company, she also formed Toxic Attraction, a group consisting of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Since departing WWE in 2022, Rose hasn't returned to professional wrestling in any capacity.

