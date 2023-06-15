Mandy Rose sends a two-word message to WWE Superstar, reacts to throwback photo

Mandy Rose has reacted to a throwback photo that was recently uploaded by Chelsea Green on her Instagram story.

Taking to Instagram, Green posted a photo from WWE's Tough Enough tryout from eight years ago. The photo featured Green alongside several other notable faces, including Rose, Sonya Deville, and others.

"8 YEARS AGO AT @WWE TOUGH ENOUGH TRYOUT. SPOT ANYONE?" wrote Green.

In response to Green's Instagram story, Rose sent a two-word message reflecting on the same.

"GOOD TIMES," wrote Rose.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram story and response to Green:

Green returned to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match at #20. She was almost immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

Interestingly enough, Green is currently teaming up with Sonya Deville on WWE television. Deville is Rose's good friend in real life and also her former tag team partner.

WWE veteran Dolph Ziggler recently heaped praise on his storyline with Mandy Rose and Otis

Dolph Ziggler has revealed his regret regarding the storyline with Mandy Rose and Otis.

The love triangle storyline was one of the best angles in recent years, and it culminated at WrestleMania 36, where Rose helped Otis defeat Ziggler. Speaking with Sam Roberts, The Showoff said:

"I hate, I fuc*ing hate that I had one singles match in 18 years and it was on a soundproof stage with no fans. And here's why I hate it. I don't hate it because I got one ever and there was nobody there. That's hilarious, that's a great rib. I am heartbroken that this beautiful story of this kick-as* lady and this bada** guy that you're rooting for, and this a** 80s bad guy with his collar popped. It's my whole life, I'm finally on TV."

Rose was let go by WWE by the end of 2022 after she lost the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez.

Would you like to see WWE bring back Mandy Rose?

