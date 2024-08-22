Mandy Rose set for first major wrestling appearance since WWE release

WWE released Mandy Rose 617 days ago, and for the most part, she has not taken any work in pro wrestling. It appears things are finally changing as the Tough Enough competitor is booked for an upcoming special event. Rose released an amusing statement and video to go with the announcement.

The Golden Goddess left WWE amid controversy in December 2022. Rose has made very few signing appearances since, and has not wrestled. She has been busy helping her family run the NY eatery they've owned for over 30 years while planning her wedding to Tino Sabbatelli. The former Toxic Attraction leader also returned to bodybuilding competition.

Rose was just announced for her biggest wrestling booking since departing WWE. The 34-year-old is one of eight competitors in Black Label Pro's DraftKings Wrestling Combine, which is part of BLP's Crowning Glory event on Wednesday, September 4, from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago. Mojo Rawley's Paragon Talent Group is co-sponsoring.

The inaugural DK Wrestling Combine will feature four men and four women going at it in a series of competitions to find out who is the strongest, fastest, and most in shape. TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, Xia Zhao (fka Xia Li), and Ash By Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) will join Rose in the Combine. The male participants are Moose, Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland), Mike Rallis (fka Riddick Moss) with Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma), and one name to be announced.

Rose took to Instagram today with a comedic Combine announcement filmed at her family's Arthur Avenue Deli in Mahopac, NY. She was not clear if this would lead to an in-ring return.

"Clearly I have some issues to work out so I am officially accepting my invite to compete in the Wrestler’s Combine at @blacklabelpro Crowning Glory presented by @draftkings! The event will be streamed FREE on @chrisvanvliet’s YouTube channel Wednesday 9/4 at 7:45PM ET," Mandy Rose wrote with the video below.

BLP Crowning Glory will stream live and free on Chris Van Vliet's YouTube channel. Jerry Lawler will appear, while Grace will defend against Rachel Armstrong, BLP Champion Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal) will defend against Tom Lawlor, and Mustafa Ali is to face Sabin Gauge.

Mandy Rose enters first post-WWE competition

Mandy Rose recently announced that she was getting back into professional bodybuilding. Before WWE, the New York native won the 2013 World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Competition and the 2014 WBFF Diva Bikini Pro World Championship.

Mandy made her big return to competing earlier this month at the WBFF Worlds Miami event. The former Fire & Desire member participated in the Pro Diva Bikini Model and Pro Diva Wellness/Fitness Model categories.

Rose took to Instagram to share photos from the event, revealing that she came in 2nd place in the bikini category and 3rd place in the wellness category.

Rose's WWE release came one night after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. This ended her reign at 413 days, the third-longest in brand history.

