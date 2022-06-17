Mandy Rose suggests that her rivalry against WWE Superstar is over following Toxic Attraction's latest defeat

Mandy Rose has suggested that her rivalry against Cora Jade and her allies is over in the aftermath of Toxic Attraction's latest defeat on WWE NXT 2.0.

On this week's show, the trio of Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne lost to Jade, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez. The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Winner secured the pinfall victory by getting the three-count on Dolin.

Taking to Twitter, Rose got into a heated exchange with Jade. In response to a tweet from the latter asking if she thought the feud was done, the NXT Women's Champion wrote:

"I do actually..."

Check out Rose's tweet below:

Rose is no stranger to Jade, having defended NXT Women's Championship twice against her in the past.

At NXT New Year's Evil, Rose defeated Jade and Raquel Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez, in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Fast forward to Stand And Deliver, the Toxic Attraction leader defeated Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal Four-Way Match to retain her championship.

Despite the two title opportunities, though, the 21-year-old is yet to receive a singles title shot against Rose.

How did the WWE Universe react to Mandy Rose's tweet?

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Mandy Rose's tweet to Cora Jade. A set of fans suggested that she needs to defend the title in a singles match against Jade and that things aren't over between the two.

Check out the tweets regarding the same:

However, another portion of the WWE Universe reminded Jade that Rose has two wins over her and simply agreed with the champ's tweet.

Amare Black @Amare93756592 @WWE_MandyRose dang Mandy chill okay. what cora jade did to you @WWE_MandyRose dang Mandy chill okay. what cora jade did to you

One Twitter user suggested that Cora Jade needed to earn a title shot against Rose and went on to further criticize the former.

James D @JamesD82373938 @WWE_MandyRose She needs to Earn another shot at you. How did she get one to begin with champ? By running her mouth, because I can’t recall anything she done in nxt besides that. @WWE_MandyRose She needs to Earn another shot at you. How did she get one to begin with champ? By running her mouth, because I can’t recall anything she done in nxt besides that.

Mandy Rose has been highly successful as the NXT Women's Champion so far and has defended her title against some top names from the current roster. For now, it seems like The Toxic Attraction will continue its run of dominance.

