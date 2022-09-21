Top WWE Female star wants to face off against Bayley and Damage Control in a trios match

Current WWE Superstar and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently revealed that she is open to facing off against Bayley and her stable, Damage CTRL.

Much like the leader of RAW's newest trio, Rose also has a faction of her own. Alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dillon, the three stars have been working together for the past year as Toxic Attraction on WWE's third brand NXT and have dominated the show.

During a recent interview with Ryan Sation on the Out of Character podcast, Rose stated that if she and her group were to move to either RAW or SmackDown, it would be cool to face off against Damage CTRL.

"Yeah I think it would be really cool, especially right now, you know Bayley’s trio I think is super cool and I think one day it would be really awesome to face off against Damage CTRL. But I also think, I want everyone (Dolin and Jayne) to be like fully ready as well because I know how it can be." From 39:14 to 39:37

All three members of Toxic Attraction have won gold, with Gigi Dollin and Jacy Jayne capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions whilst Mandy Rose has reigned as the NXT Women's Champion for over 330 days.

Bayley and Damage CTRL recently came face to face with Toxic Attraction

Despite both groups performing on different shows, Damage CTRL and NXT's most dominant force crossed paths this past month.

During the tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Dollin and Jayne of Toxic Attraction faced off against Natalya and Sonya Deville. Whilst the match took place, Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY watched the match up close. Following the contest, Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne took to Twitter where she used the classic catchphrase of the Damage CTRL leader.

Damage CTRL are looking to further dominate the WWE Women's division after group members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai recently became Tag Team Champions. Bayley will also be looking to add further gold to her group as she recently challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

