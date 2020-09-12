Mandy Rose traded to Monday Night RAW

On the recent episode of WWE Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods were joined by former SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison. On the show, The Miz broke out the massive news that Mandy Rose was heading to Monday Night RAW.

Miz and Morrison are currently in a feud with Mr. Money in the Bank 2020, Otis, and can be seen trying to steal his contract every week. The Miz mentioned during the show that Mandy Rose was a distraction for Otis, who could be the Universal Champion soon.

Mandy Rose is a now a member of Monday Night Raw according to The Miz @WWE_MandyRose 👀 #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/kTKZBtJLyG — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 12, 2020

Soon, WWE officially confirmed the same, revealing that SmackDown Superstar Mandy Rose has now been traded to the Red brand.

Mandy Rose in WWE recently

Since the beginning of this year, Mandy Rose has been involved in a romantic angle with Heavy Machinery member, Otis. The storyline was received very well by the WWE Universe and everyone was behind Otis to win the heart of the girl who he loved.

With the SmackDown Hacker revealing the true face of Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose started a feud with her former tag team partner. At WrestleMania 36, Mandy Rose came out and kissed Otis, officially starting their on-screen relationship. Since then, the two have been involved in several segments. At SummerSlam 2020, Mandy Rose faced and defeated Sonya Deville in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match.

It is to be seen how does Otis reacts to this massive announcement of his "Peach" leaving him to go to Monday Night RAW.

