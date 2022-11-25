Mandy Rose "would love it" if Triple H gets a 39-year-old male superstar back to WWE

Many former superstars have found their way back into WWE since Triple H took over the creative. Mandy Rose was recently asked about the possibility of Tino Sabbatelli's return, and the NXT Women's Champion was unsurprisingly in favor of the move.

Rose and Sabbatelli have been in a relationship since 2018 and announced their engagement earlier this year in September. Tino had two stints with WWE, as he first spent nearly six years in NXT until his release in 2020.

The former footballer's NXT run was unfortunately plagued with injuries, and he never really got a chance to showcase his full potential. Sabatelli wrestled once for AEW in July 2020 before re-signing with WWE for another year, during which he didn't compete in a single match until his second release in June 2021.

The 39-year-old star is currently not signed to any promotion, and Mandy Rose admitted that she would love to see her fiance return under Triple H's regime. Here's what she said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet:

"I mean, I don't know. I would love that. I think there is so much, obviously, we know, there is so much missed opportunity and so much potential that we could see. (Tino looks like a million bucks) I know! I don't get it either, and not a lot of people get it, but you know how it is in this business, it's hard to get, but I mean, I think it would be awesome. I would love it. You never know, right?" [30:00 - 30:32]

He is a genetic freak: Mandy Rose says former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli is fitter than her

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli are clearly one of the fittest couples around in professional wrestling, and one look at their Instagram handles pretty much tells the whole story.

However, Mandy Rose noted that while she was gifted with good genetics, Sabbatelli was on a different level regarding his physical form. Rose even busted a myth about Tino Sabbatelli's eating habits and revealed that her partner actually enjoyed snacking a lot.

She added:

"Objectively, I would have to go with him. I mean, I don't know; he is like a freak. I have good genetics and all. Like, he is a genetic freak. I have the genetics, but people think he eats chicken and rice every day. He does not eat chicken and snacks every day. He is a snacker and loves his potato chips!" [3:40 - 4:30]

Would you like to see Tino Sabbatelli return to WWE? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes