Mandy Rose and other WWE Superstars wish Indian fans a Happy Holi

WWE Superstars have reached out to their many fans in India to wish them a very happy, safe, and colorful Holi.

For readers outside India, Holi is a traditional Festival of Colors in India, which is celebrated annually in spring, signifying the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated all over the country, and even in countries like Nepal as well.

WWE has been looking to reach out to the Indian market for quite a while and have embraced the enormous audience who consume wrestling on a daily basis. Multiple superstars were a part of the video wishing the Indian fans a Happy Holi.

Stars like Mandy Rose, Carmelo Hayes, The Great Khali, and Veer Mahaan also sent their best wishes.

The number of Indian superstars in WWE has increased drastically over the last decade

While in the past, there have been Indian wrestlers in WWE such as Tiger Ali Singh, Gama Singh, and The Great Khali, the last decade has seen a rise in opportunities for Indian stars in the company.

With the promotion expanding its horizons and focusing on the largely unclaimed Indian market, Jinder Mahal became one of the major focuses of attention in 2017. The superstar was not only re-signed by the company, but he defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion at Backlash 2017.

He was teamed up with The Singh Brothers, who acted as his lackeys during his run as champion, and later as well.

Mahal is still a part of the company, and although The Singh Brothers have been released, other stars are making their way up the hierarchy. Shanky is teamed with Mahal, while Saurav Gurjar aka Sanga is teamed with Grayson Waller on NXT 2.0. Guru Raaj is part of NXT 2.0 as well.

Meanwhile, Veer Mahaan is an Indian star whose debut fans have been awaiting for a long time. He was originally paired with Shanky and Mahal, but was later separated from them and repackaged. While his hype packages have been airing since November 2021, it's not certain when he will debut in the ring.

With so many stars, and it's only a matter of time before more superstars find the ultimate success in the company.

Edited by Kaushik Das