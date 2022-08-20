WWE Superstar shared their brutally honest thoughts on Hit Row 

Hit Row made their return to WWE last week. WWE Superstar Mansoor shared his thoughts about the faction recently.

After their shock return last week, the faction crashed the party of Max Dupri and the Maximum Male Models on this week's Smackdown. The OG 3, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab entered the ring, took out the entirety of the Maximum Male Models, and went on to put on a show for the fans. They held a small rap concert for the Montreal crowd.

After being taken out by Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis, one of the Maximum Male Models, Mansoor, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the trio.

"yoû want mÿ opinión on Hit Row? put ån “S” bêfore the H. thėn put ā “S U C K S A S S” aftęr the W." - Mansoor tweeted

mån.sôör @KSAMANNY yoû want mÿ opinión on Hit Row? put ån “S” bêfore the H.



thėn put ā “S U C K S A S S” aftęr the W. yoû want mÿ opinión on Hit Row? put ån “S” bêfore the H. thėn put ā “S U C K S A S S” aftęr the W.

Fans respond to Mansoor's tweet about Hit Row

A majority of Mansoor's fans agreed with his tweet.

MD @its_mario_bruh @KSAMANNY We all agree with you... Allll of us @KSAMANNY We all agree with you... Allll of us

Fans went beyond agreeing with the man and mentioned that he scored a win with this tweet.

One fan wondered why Mansoor didn't say this on Live TV. He also mentioned that it would be as iconic as Stone Cold Steve Austin's promo on the WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart.

troy thundernova @TonyTrotmann @KSAMANNY bruh why didn’t you saw that during the show, would’ve reminded me of when stone cold said this about “put the s before hitman” @KSAMANNY bruh why didn’t you saw that during the show, would’ve reminded me of when stone cold said this about “put the s before hitman” 😭

One fan accused Mansoor of copying his tweet.

Some fans mocked his trash-talking skills.

Sandy Jackstaker @SJackstaker @KSAMANNY Mansoor might have had promo classes from Vince McMahon, lol @KSAMANNY Mansoor might have had promo classes from Vince McMahon, lol

Fans also shared their disappointment over Hit Row's performance on SmackDown.

Lex.D.Xander @LexRogue00 @KSAMANNY @JulianW85 I literally had to change the channel once I heard her rhyme ‘Flowy Flowy’ @KSAMANNY @JulianW85 I literally had to change the channel once I heard her rhyme ‘Flowy Flowy’

Paul Moore @PaulMoo54757234 @KSAMANNY After that dreadful performance I think you'll be hard pressed to find someone who disagrees with this @KSAMANNY After that dreadful performance I think you'll be hard pressed to find someone who disagrees with this 😂😂😂

One of the major reasons the faction was a major success in NXT was Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott. After they were all released, Scott signed with AEW. Now fans feel that there is something missing in the faction.

Triple H brought back Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab to the company. Since their return, fans have been asking the faction to add another member to their group to fill the void.

Do you think the faction needs to add another member to their team? Let us know in the comments section below.

