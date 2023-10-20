Many people backstage wanted Triple H out of WWE over 20 years ago, says veteran

WWE's CCO, Triple H, has been one of the most important people for the company for many years. However, veteran Vince Russo recently said that many people wanted The Game out of the company during his early days.

Triple H joined WWE(then WWF) in 1995 and remained undefeated during the early months of his career before losing to The Undertaker at Survivor Series. The Game was a part of one of the most famous stables in the history of pro wrestling, D-Generation X, which also included Shawn Michaels. The duo became the best of friends and still to this day are helping the brand cater to a wider range of audience.

Vince Russo recently posted a video on Twitter, where he talked about how respectful the WWE CCO was during his early days and how he became the middleman during the heat between Vince McMahon and Michaels.

"I thought the absolute world of Paul Levesque, Triple H was a student of the game. Very very respectful, very easy to work with. Bro, he was a savior to me when there was so much heat between Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels going into WrestleMania 14, Triple H more or less played the middleman." [1:59 - 2:31]

The former writer also stated that he stood up for Hunter when many people backstage wanted The Game out of the company for standing up for his friend.

"I'd like to think I was there for Hunter when he took a lot of heat for that. There were people that wanted him out of the company and I went to bat for Triple H because I thought he was a stand-up great individual. Man, I fought for him and I stood up for him." [2:32 - 2:59]

You can check out the whole video below:

Vince Russo said Triple H and Stephanie McMahon saw him "as a threat to their creative power" in WWE

In the same video, Vince Russo mentioned that after he left the company, Vince McMahon wanted him back, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon felt otherwise.

"Now I'm gonna fast forward, bro, to 2002 when I almost went back to the WWE. It was clear to me at that point when Stephanie was the Head of creative, it was clear to me that neither Stephanie nor Triple H really wanted me back, and to me, the reason was obvious man, they just wanted the power. Stephanie was in charge of creative, she was married to Hunter. Now Vince [McMahon], you know, made a deal with me and wanted to bring me in and I think they kinda saw that as a threat to their creative power," Russo said. [3:00 - 3:45]

Fans believe Hunter is doing a fantastic job as the creative head of WWE, and Paul Levesque has proved his genius after taking the mantel from Vince McMahon. It seems like the Stamford-based promotion is heading in the right direction under his leadership.

What do you think about The Game as the CCO of WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

