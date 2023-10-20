"They just wanted the power"- Veteran says Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did not want him to return to WWE

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo alleged that his return to the company in 2002 could not take place due to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Russo was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 1992 to 1999. While he was initially hired as a freelance writer for WWF Magazine, he later went on to become a member of the creative team and eventually the head writer in 1997. However, Russo departed from the company a couple of years later. He then returned to WWE in June 2002 as a consultant to oversee the creative direction of both RAW and SmackDown but left after only two weeks.

In a recent video posted on Twitter, Vince Russo stated that he believes his return in 2002 could not take place due to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

"Now I'm gonna fast forward, bro, to 2002 when I almost went back to the WWE. It was clear to me at that point when Stephanie was the Head of creative, it was clear to me that neither Stephanie or Triple H really wanted me back, and to me, the reason was obvious man, they just wanted the power. Stephanie was in charge of creative, she was married to Hunter. Now Vince [McMahon], you know, made a deal with me and wanted to bring me in and I think they kinda saw that as a threat to their creative power," Russo said. [3:00 - 3:45]

Vince Russo says he has no heat with WWE CCO Triple H

After leaving WWE in 1999, Vince Russo signed with World Championship Wrestling. However, his stint with the promotion was filled with controversies and short-lived. He returned to Vince McMahon's global juggernaut in 2002, but it was only for two weeks.

In the same video, the veteran noted that he has no heat with The Game as he is doing well on his own 20 years later.

"Honestly, bro, that was one of the reasons why I never went back, and bro, I'm fine with that. I'm fine with that because the way I look at it, bro it was not my loss. Here I am, over 20 years later, still making a living and here they are, 20 years later, still sliding in the ratings category. So, I just...what I am trying to make clear is, I don't have any heat with Triple H," Russo said. [3:47 - 4:21]

Triple H is now the head of the company's creative department under the new leadership of Endeavor. Vince McMahon reportedly has very little involvement since WWE's merger with UFC.

Do you think Triple H and Stephanie McMahon could have possibly played some part in Vince Russo's departure from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

