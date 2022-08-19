Current WWE Superstars have their say on Triple H's recent blockbuster announcement  

Yesterday, the landscape of WWE's global brand shifted as Triple H revealed that they will soon end NXT UK and replacet with NXT Europe.
Since 2016 WWE has looked to expand its presence in the United Kingdom by producing a weekly television program as well as bringing forth multiple championships for stars to compete over. However, yesterday the company revealed that NXT UK, as fans know it, will be changing.
Following this major news, many WWE stars looked to praise NXT UK for all the great work the show did, as well as others hyping up the impending show to take place in Europe.
NXT UK as a whole will have its last show on September 4th as WWE will present Worlds Collide as its United Kingdom-based brand will compete against the American-produced show.
Triple H on what NXT Europe will do for pro wrestling
The continent has shown that it is capable of producing incredible talent. Many top European stars like Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch are currently working as major performers in WWE.
After news surrounding NXT UK's future emerged, Triple H took to social media to explain why the decision to include the entire continent in the show will be greatly beneficial for the industry.
"The growth of #WWENXT to include all of Europe will not only bring diversity and opportunity to in-ring competition, but also recruitment and development of athletes from around the world. @WWE wants the best from around the globe!!!" H/T Twitter
Performers like Rhea Ripley, Doudrop (Piper Niven), Gunther and Butch (Pete Dunne) all made a name for themselves in NXT UK before moving up to WWE's main roster.
What are your thoughts on WWE's decision to re-brand NXT UK? Let us know in the comments section below.
