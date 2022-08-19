Current WWE Superstars have their say on Triple H's recent blockbuster announcement  

Yesterday, the landscape of WWE's global brand shifted as Triple H revealed that they will soon end NXT UK and replacet with NXT Europe.

Since 2016 WWE has looked to expand its presence in the United Kingdom by producing a weekly television program as well as bringing forth multiple championships for stars to compete over. However, yesterday the company revealed that NXT UK, as fans know it, will be changing.

WWE @WWE WWE announced today that the #WWENXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023. wwe.com/article/wwe-to… WWE announced today that the #WWENXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023. wwe.com/article/wwe-to…

Following this major news, many WWE stars looked to praise NXT UK for all the great work the show did, as well as others hyping up the impending show to take place in Europe.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤 NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel!My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤 NXT UK will ALWAYS be my home. Thank you for giving someone like me the platform to grow and excel! My NXT UK Fam, I love you all! 🖤💛 https://t.co/9wVmBkuMko

GUNTHER @Gunther_AUT



In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps.



Im excited for the talent and fans. WWE Public Relations @WWEPR

foxnews.com/sports/wwe-lau… As reported by Ryan @Gaydos_ from @FoxNews , the @WWENXT brand is set to grow even more come 2023 with the creation of NXT Europe. As reported by Ryan @Gaydos_ from @FoxNews, the @WWENXT brand is set to grow even more come 2023 with the creation of NXT Europe. foxnews.com/sports/wwe-lau… The whole of Europe has a rich history of Pro Wrestling.In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps.Im excited for the talent and fans. twitter.com/WWEPR/status/1… The whole of Europe has a rich history of Pro Wrestling.In the last decade, a lot of people have unselfishly put in the work to revive this great sport at our doorsteps. Im excited for the talent and fans. twitter.com/WWEPR/status/1…

Gallus Wolfy @WolfgangYoung What a team we built, it was an honour from day one.



Long live NXTUK What a team we built, it was an honour from day one.Long live NXTUK https://t.co/D2MSWU60Vd

JD McDonagh @jd_mcdonagh



We'll be back bigger and better with NXT Europe in 2023. Keep fighting for it. 🖤 Big love to all my #NXTUK brothers & sisters today. We're a family, and this isn't the end.We'll be back bigger and better with NXT Europe in 2023. Keep fighting for it. 🖤 Big love to all my #NXTUK brothers & sisters today. We're a family, and this isn't the end. We'll be back bigger and better with NXT Europe in 2023. Keep fighting for it. 🖤❤ https://t.co/rMcsUa04g0

NXT UK as a whole will have its last show on September 4th as WWE will present Worlds Collide as its United Kingdom-based brand will compete against the American-produced show.

Triple H on what NXT Europe will do for pro wrestling

The continent has shown that it is capable of producing incredible talent. Many top European stars like Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Finn Balor and Becky Lynch are currently working as major performers in WWE.

After news surrounding NXT UK's future emerged, Triple H took to social media to explain why the decision to include the entire continent in the show will be greatly beneficial for the industry.

"The growth of #WWENXT to include all of Europe will not only bring diversity and opportunity to in-ring competition, but also recruitment and development of athletes from around the world. @WWE wants the best from around the globe!!!" H/T Twitter

Triple H @TripleH WWE @WWE WWE announced today that the #WWENXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023. wwe.com/article/wwe-to… WWE announced today that the #WWENXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023. wwe.com/article/wwe-to… The growth of #WWENXT to include all of Europe will not only bring diversity and opportunity to in-ring competition, but also recruitment and development of athletes from around the world. @WWE wants the best from around the globe!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/156… The growth of #WWENXT to include all of Europe will not only bring diversity and opportunity to in-ring competition, but also recruitment and development of athletes from around the world. @WWE wants the best from around the globe!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/156…

Performers like Rhea Ripley, Doudrop (Piper Niven), Gunther and Butch (Pete Dunne) all made a name for themselves in NXT UK before moving up to WWE's main roster.

What are your thoughts on WWE's decision to re-brand NXT UK? Let us know in the comments section below.

