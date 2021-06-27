Marc Mero reveals one big reason why he left WCW for WWE 

Marc Mero left WCW in 1996 to sign with the WWE (then WWF). Mero signed a guaranteed contract with WWE where he started competing under his real name as WCW had the rights to the Johnny B. Badd character.

Speaking on the It's My House podcast, Marc Mero opened up about why he decided to sign with WWE. Mero said one big reason was to be able to perform at WrestleMania, adding that he felt his career would have felt incomplete without it:

"It was all about moving on with your career and going as far as you can go and you know, even when I was with WCW, I realized that to go to the dance... WrestleMania was the dance. I don't care what anyone says. When you think of the biggest matches in your career, it's going to be at WrestleMania. So I don't think my career would have meant as much if I didn't get to wrestle at WrestleMania." explained Mero

You can watch the entire interview below:

Marc Mero on his relationship with Dustin Rhodes

Marc Mero also opened up about his relationship with Dustin Rhodes, who he worked with in both WCW and WWE.

@wizardspodcast @Goldust that was the very first time I did the shooting star press "Wild Thing" Dustin was a true champ to let me try it! — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) March 19, 2014

The Wildman said that he was good friends with Dustin behind the scenes and despite having different styles, it worked for them inside the squared circle.

"I got to wrestle Dustin [Rhodes] many times whether it was in WCW or WWE and Dustin and I were good friends. I mean, he's a great guy, he was a funny guy and he would do anything in that ring, like you know, we had different styles and stuff but he would try anything." said Mero

Dustin Rhodes is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling where he is a part of the Nightmare Family.

