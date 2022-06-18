Maria Kanellis says WWE should be bought by someone who will treat it "like a business and not a boys club"

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis recently said that the company should be bought out in light of the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal revealed that WWE had launched an internal investigation into Vince McMahon over the past few months. It has been reported that McMahon allegedly increased a paralegal's pay in 2019 after the pair were engaged in a relationship. This pay increase also allegedly disallowed her from speaking out about her personal interactions with McMahon.

With these allegations in mind, many fans called for the company to go out of business. However, in response to a fan on Twitter, Kanellis called for possible new owners rather than complete liquidation because many hard-working people work for WWE.

You can check out Maria Kanellis' tweets below:

MariaKanellisBennett @MariaLKanellis Ant😎🤑🤤 @rodrigu65432911 @Tesch21 @MariaLKanellis Hell no hell burn wwe to the ground @Tesch21 @MariaLKanellis Hell no hell burn wwe to the ground . Let’s not wish that. There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave, twitter.com/rodrigu6543291… . Let’s not wish that. There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave, twitter.com/rodrigu6543291…

MariaKanellisBennett @MariaLKanellis Vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families. Vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families. 🙏

Since the allegations surfaced, Vince McMahon has stepped back from his CEO and Chairman position, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon now the Interim CEO and Chairwoman.

Will WWE without Vince McMahon change for the better?

It's a question that has been on fans' lips for many years. While this may not be how people expected Vince McMahon to step away, it's now the reality.

One person pondering whether WWE will change or not with Vince no longer calling the shots is wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, who shared his thoughts on the matter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda:

"It [WWE] will change. And I see that even if he wasn't there, it would have to, for me. It would have to change for the better. It will have to because if that's Vince calling all those segments, week after week, after week, it's not good at all. I don't think anybody can say it's good. So, I think it would have to get better." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Many fans will most likely agree with Mantell's sentiments. A large part of WWE's fanbase has been desperate for a creative change for quite some time.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far