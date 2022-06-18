Former WWE star blasts Vince McMahon's "disrespectful" SmackDown appearance

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis isn't pleased about Vince McMahon's appearance on Friday Night SmackDown after his recent misconduct allegations.

McMahon stepped down from his role as the CEO and Chairman of WWE after the company started investigating a $3 million 'hush pact' between Mr. McMahon and a former employee, reportedly paid to prevent the latter from speaking out against an alleged affair.

Kanellis, a former WWE star, said that Vince McMahon's appearance on this week's SmackDown was disrespectful to the women hurt in the current situation. She claimed the company's "culture of fear and abuse of power" is not a joke.

"Isn’t this disrespectful to the women hurt in this situation? It’s not a joke. WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke," tweeted Kanellis.

MariaKanellisBennett @MariaLKanellis Alex Sherman @sherman4949



Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told.



cnb.cx/3b90sdC New from CNBC: Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence.Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told. New from CNBC: Vince McMahon will speak tonight on Smackdown IN CHARACTER as Mr. McMahon to address his temporary absence. Could be a big ratings night for WWE. McMahon has torn up the script for Smackdown, which was written last night, I’m told. cnb.cx/3b90sdC Isn’t this disrespectful to the women hurt in this situation? It’s not a joke. WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke. twitter.com/sherman4949/st… Isn’t this disrespectful to the women hurt in this situation? It’s not a joke. WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke. twitter.com/sherman4949/st…

Backstage reports had indicated that it was "business as usual" on SmackDown, with McMahon in a happy mood behind the scenes.

What did Vince McMahon say on WWE SmackDown?

McMahon opened this past week's SmackDown as the crowd cheered for him. He delivered a short speech to fans, repeating the company's tag line, "Then, Now, and Forever," and added a "Together" to the end before walking backstage.

"Here's something to remind you of the four words we just saw, what we call the WWE signature. Then, now, forever, and the most important word - together. Welcome to SmackDown," said McMahon.

According to reports, McMahon did not reference the allegations in backstage meetings ahead of SmackDown, which some in the company termed "weird." John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations, who has also been in the scandal, will likely leave the company and could be McMahon's "scapegoat," as per reports.

Meanwhile, McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, has become the interim CEO and Chairwoman. Vince, however, will continue to be the head of the creative team in the company.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far