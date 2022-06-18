Surprising backstage news surrounding Vince McMahon’s return to WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon is scheduled to return on WWE SmackDown tonight, but according to a recent report, there has been no reference to the segment at the tapings.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has revealed that nothing was discussed about the segment during the pre-show meetings. There's no hint at what might happen, and the segment is being treated as though it's not a part of the show. This may have been done to prevent potential leaks.

Nothing with regards to the allegations was discussed or addressed at the SmackDown tapings either. Several sources PWInsider spoke to described the pre-show meetings as "weird" given the current situation. Vince McMahon wasn't selling anything at all, according to the report. However, no one asked directly about it.

WWE @WWE Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. https://t.co/6XEEDwR0Hy

Vince McMahon reportedly had a meeting with talent before tonight's SmackDown

When WWE announced on social media that McMahon would be appearing on the blue brand tonight, it took the wrestling world by storm. It's been months since his last appearance on TV, and it'll be interesting to see what he has to say.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former CEO was set to have a meeting with the talent backstage before tonight's show. He is scheduled to open the show, and he'll be addressing the WWE Universe in character as Mr. McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

PWInsider also noted that WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis wasn't in attendance for tonight's SmackDown. Due to the recent allegations, rumors have been circulating that he will soon be let go by WWE. Stephanie McMahon was appointed by the board as the interim CEO and Chairwoman after her father voluntarily stepped down.

The landscape of WWE and the entire sports entertainment industry could drastically change, and it'll be interesting to see what happens in the near future.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far