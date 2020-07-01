Maria Kanellis makes a bold accusation against WWE

Maria Kanellis is one of the many wrestlers who were part of WWE's budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only she but also her husband was let go by the comany. The couple very recently welcomed their second child into the world before WWE released them from their contracts.

Maria Kanellis on WWE firing her

Maria Kanellis has been vocal about her relationship with WWE and has been answering fan questions on Twitter. A few days back, she even answered a fan who asked her about the father of her child in a WWE storyline.

Some time back, Maria Kanellis Tweeted out from her handle, accusing WWE of letting her go even though the company told her that having a second child would be no issue.

"Did you ever hear the one about the woman that was released from WWE during a pandemic 2 months postpartum after being told having another baby wasn’t an issue...? #milkmoney #moreonthatlater #onlywrestlingcompanythatreleasedpeople #NonEssentialFamily"

Mike and Maria Kanellis, since leaving the WWE, have begun their podcast called the Non-Essential Wrestlers. The couple had also released t-shirts that quoted that they were released during the pandemic.

Just before their release, Mike and Maria Kanellis were in a Mixed Tag Team Match against the WWE power-couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. During the match, Maria Kanellis revealed her pregnancy to the WWE Universe. After the announcement, Mike and Maria Kanellis were involved in the 24/7 Championship angle.

Maria Kanellis won her first championship in the WWE when she pinned her husband for the WWE 24/7 Championship. In the following week, she lost it back to Mike when he pinned his wife on a doctor's table during her OB-GYN appointment.

In the next few weeks, Maria Kanellis held the WWE Universe captive in a storyline that revolved around her unborn child's father. She told the viewers that Mike Kanellis wasn't the father, and other WWE Superstars such as Rusev and Ricochet were hinted at as the possible father.

Apart from the WWE, Maria Kanellis has wrestled in Impact Wrestling, NJPW and ROH.