“I know people will disagree with me” - Former WWE Superstar urges Triple H to bring back Divas Championship

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis said she would love to see Triple H bring back the Divas Championship on the company's programming.

Introduced in 2008, the Divas Championship has an illustrious and rich history. Michelle McCool was the inaugural champion, which she captured after defeating Natalya at The Great American Bash 2008. Several stars like Beth Phoenix, The Bella Twins, AJ Lee, and Paige, among others, have held the gold.

Nikki Bella holds the record for longest reigning Divas Champion at 301 days, while Paige is the youngest champion in history at 21 years of age.

The title was retired at WrestleMania 32, replacing it with the newly-minted WWE Women's Championship. However, Maria Kanellis feels it's about time WWE embraced and reintroduced the title.

Speaking to Fightful Wrestling, Kanellis stated that unlike what many say, the Divas era had many top-tier "workers."

She cited the example of stars like Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Lita, and more, who elevated the Divas Championship's stature through their in-ring output. Kanellis added that though fans might disagree with her, she whole-heartedly believes WWE should bring back the coveted championship.

"There were a ton. Trish [Stratus], Lita, Ivory caught the tail end of that. Victoria, Molly was in that era. You had workers. Down the line, you have Beth [Phoenix], Melina, Mickie [James], Nattie. You had a ton of workers that came from the Indies too. It was a mix at that time. I think they should bring back the Butterfly belt. I do. I know people will disagree with me and that’s fine. That’s why wrestling is great because when you watch wrestling, you don’t see everybody looking exactly the same," Kanellis said

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis says she still identifies as a Diva

Furthermore, Maria Kanellis, who worked for WWE during the Divas era, said she doesn't shy away from identifying as a Diva. The former WWE 24/7 Champion explained that there's a place for everyone in the business, be it aggressive performers or those who are willing to express their glamorous side.

"I sometimes write in my Twitter messages, ‘Still a Diva.’ It had to [fluctuate]. You have to go all the way to the right and then all the way to the left and then somewhere in the middle we find what works the best. I still there’s a place for that. I still think if you want to be glamorous and do more girly moves, that’s fine, that’s your style. If you want to be more aggressive and go out there with no makeup and wearing no shorts and t-shirt, fine," Kanellis said.

Considering Triple H has brought many changes to the global juggernaut since assuming power, it remains to be seen if Maria Kanellis' wish comes true.

What do you make of Maria Kanellis' idea to bring back the Divas Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

