"WWE doesn't want to build new stars," says Maria Kanellis

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis has hit out at WWE for her perceived "laziness" by the promotion when it comes to building new stars and "spiking" ratings to please investors and networks.

Maria took to her official Twitter account to release the following statement:

"WWE doesnt want to build new stars, they want to spike the ratings for a couple weeks to keep the investors/networks happy. What WWE doesn’t seem to get, is ratings improve when people care about the story/stars. Invest in talent, spend the time building stars, stop the laziness."

Maria Kanellis' comments come after WWE Chairman Vince McMahon stated during WWE's Second Quarter earnings call last week that WWE would have to make RAW and SmackDown "feel more youthful". This is after a caller questioned why RAW and SmackDown's viewership hadn't rebounded like AEW Dynamite and NXT:

"That was a lot. I think some of those are new. It's something that's new, and what have you, and it's up to us to make RAW and SmackDown feel more youthful. That is where we're going."

However, a few days after making that statement, it was announced that 50-year-old Shane McMahon would be returning to WWE television on Monday Night RAW this week. This would be Shane O'Mac's first televised appearance in nearly 10 months.

Former WWE Superstar reacts to Shane McMahon's return

However, Maria Kanellis isn't the only former WWE Superstar to take a dig at Shane McMahon's return to WWE television.

Rusev also gave his opinion on WWE's ability to build new stars on his official Twitter account, suggesting that Shane O'Mac's return to WWE television sums up WWE's perceived inability to build new stars in Rusev's eyes.

“We want to build new talent”. Shane is back! Sums it up. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 3, 2020

Maria and Rusev were amongst the long list of WWE Superstars, producers and employees released by WWE in April due to budget restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both former WWE Superstars have since seen out their 90-day non-compete clause and are now free to sign with any wrestling promotion.

Maria Kanellis was recently seen during the Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's Talk 'N-Shop-A-Mania pay per view this past weekend on FITE TV.

