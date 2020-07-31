Vince McMahon finally comments on Paul Heyman's firing 

WWE's Second Quarter 2020 earnings call had Vince McMahon share his views and explanations on the many different aspects of the business.

Brandon Ross of Lightshed Partners asked the WWE Boss a host pertinent questions, one of which, was about Paul Heyman's work in the creative team on RAW and the former ECW boss' ouster from the Executive Director's position on the Red brand.

Vince McMahon didn't address the reason behind the removal of Paul Heyman. However, McMahon said that Paul Heyman did 'a very good job' when it came to creativity.

"As far as Paul Heyman's concerned, he did a very good job in terms of creativity."

Vince McMahon was also asked about how the ratings of AEW and NXT have rebounded while the viewership figures of RAW and SmackDown have dipped during the pandemic era.

Vince McMahon wants RAW and SmackDown to feel more youthful

Vince McMahon felt that NXT and AEW were new, which attracted viewers to a higher degree than other shows. McMahon said that the plan is to make RAW and SmackDown 'feel more youthful'.

"That was a lot. I think some of those are new. It's something that's new, and what have you, and it's up to us to make RAW and SmackDown feel more youthful. That is where we're going."

McMahon continued to stress on the need to build new characters and the importance of continually acting on what's new.

Vince McMahon also commented on the possibility of Triple H having a more prominent role to play in the creative teams of RAW and SmackDown. McMahon said that they follow the 'all hands on deck' approach, and Triple H does help out with the creative process on RAW and SmackDown.

"As far as Paul Levesque helping out on RAW and SmackDown, that happens. It's 'all hands on deck' in terms of all that we do." H/t WrestlingInc

It's interesting to note that Vince McMahon mentioned the idea of creating and pushing new talents. Paul Heyman was the biggest proponent of pushing fresh faces, but his stint as the Executive Director of RAW ended a year after his appointment.

Based on Vince McMahon's comments, we should expect to see new characters and Superstars being featured on TV.