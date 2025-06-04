Mariah May makes a huge change after shocking WWE debut; sends 2-word message

Former AEW star Mariah May recently made her shocking WWE debut on the latest edition of NXT. The star set her eyes on the ultimate prize in the developmental brand.

On this week's black and silver show, newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne showed up alongside her crew to address the crowd. After a few minutes, she was interrupted by almost the whole women's division of the developmental brand, including Jordynne Grace. A brawl broke out between the stars while Jacy and her crew watched from inside the ring.

Following this, the lights suddenly went out, and much to everyone's surprise, the spotlight came on Mariah May, who was standing on top of the podium in the crowd. May then cut a short promo, saying that she had finally arrived and vowed to be the next NXT Women's Champion.

Mariah May has now made a huge change to her X/Twitter bio, calling herself a WWE Superstar. May also sent a two-word message, highlighting the change to her followers.

"New bio," she wrote.

Check out screenshots of her post and bio below:

Screenshots of Mariah May's X handle

Mariah May sent a message after making her WWE debut

After her shocking NXT debut, Mariah May took to X/Twitter to send a message, calling World Wrestling Entertainment her home.

“Honey, I’m home [WWE] [NXT],” wrote May.

Check out her post below:

Mariah May has already proven her worth in All Elite Wrestling by winning the AEW Women's World Championship. May will be a great addition to the current women's roster of NXT.

Many believe the star might wrestle in a few matches on the developmental brand and will get called up to the main roster in a few months. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the former AEW star's future.

