Mariah May sends a one-word message to Tiffany Stratton after WWE Backlash

Tiffany Stratton competed in a high-profile match at Backlash 2024. AEW star Mariah May recently sent a message to The Buff Barbie.

At the recently concluded premium live event, Stratton was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Women's Championship. She was involved in a Triple Threat match against Naomi and current champion, Bayley. The Role Model successfully retained her title after pinning the 36-year-old.

On Instagram, Stratton shared a new set of photos from Backlash France, which caught May's attention. The latter sent a one-word message to the former NXT Women's Champion.

"Omg [emoji]," wrote May in the comments section of Stratton's post.

Check out a screengrab of May's Instagram comment below.

Tiffany Stratton admitted that she took a page out of Christopher Daniels' book

Christopher Daniels is arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he works as the Head of Talent Relations.

Over the years, Daniels has shared the ring with top names like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. He is also known for his incredible moveset, which includes the Best Moonsault Ever.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Stratton revealed that she had to add a "Tiffy Twist" to the Best Moonsault Ever. Hence, the 25-year-old named her version of the maneuver the "Prettiest Moonsault Ever."

"It is, and I feel like I had to add some sort of Tiffy Twist onto it. So, I mean (...) I'm pretty, and it's pretty -- the moonsault is pretty -- so, why not call it the Prettiest Moonsault Ever?"

Tiffany Stratton is currently working on WWE SmackDown. Earlier this year, she was called up to the main roster and has already competed in the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches.

Despite her loss in the Women's Championship bout at Backlash, Tiffany Stratton still has a bright future in the business. It remains to be seen if WWE plans on keeping her involved in the title picture.