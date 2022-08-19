"Excited to see what's next" - Mark Andrews reacts to WWE release on Twitter

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews has taken to Twitter to react to his release from the company.
Mandrews signed with WWE in 2017 as part of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and became a mainstay of NXT UK when the show hit screens. He even won the NXT UK Tag Team Titles with Flash Morgan Webster in their hometown of Cardiff, Wales. However, as part of a recent string of releases from NXT UK, Mark has found himself released from the company.
The superstar took to Twitter to react to the release. He re-tweeted an image that he posted earlier in the day. The picture was of his tag title victory, alongside Webster, at NXT TakeOver Cardiff. In the caption, the Welshman confirmed that he was gone from the company and was excited for what comes next.
"After six great years with WWE, my time with the company has now come to an end. Excited to see what’s next," he tweeted.
Flash Morgan Webster was also released from the company during the August 18th releases. The two Welsh superstars were released just two weeks before WWE Clash At The Castle in their hometown of Cardiff, Wales.
What does Mark Andrews do outside the ring?
Though he is most well-known for his work in the ring, Mandrews has got some outside projects.
He hosts the BBC Sounds podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, in which he discusses the wrestling business with a number of industry names. He is also a member of the Welsh pop-punk band called Junior, whose music he has used as his NXT entrance theme.
Mark Andrews' last WWE match was against Joe Coffey on the July 6th edition of NXT UK. He was defeated via pinfall by the Iron King.
Where do you want Mark Andrews to pop up next? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.
