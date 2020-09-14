Mark Henry blasts WWE's booking of Roman Reigns as a heel; reveals what is missing

Mark Henry recently spoke about Roman Reigns' booking as a heel on SmackDown on Busted Open. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was not pleased with the manner in which Roman Reigns was booked on SmackDown last week.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns had a tag-team match against Sheamus and King Corbin along with his cousin Jey Uso. However, The Big Dog did not show up for the match and only made his way to the ring towards the end and picked up a quick win even though his cousin had put in the effort.

Mark Henry on how Roman Reigns should have been booked

Mark Henry did not think this was the correct way to book the Universal Champion. Henry said that WWE should have instead had Reigns come out at the beginning of the match but not step up to the apron, thus allowing his cousin Jey Uso to get a beatdown while he watched.

The Hall of Famer compared the scenario to the movie SAW, saying it adds to the drama if the shark is circling around instead of just appearing out of nowhere and attacking. He believes that Reigns should have stayed ringside during the match and swept in right before the end, thus stealing a win from Jey Uso. This is the kind of narration that is missing, according to Henry.