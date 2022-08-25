Mark Henry busts a major myth surrounding The Undertaker's backstage behavior (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is one of the most respected veterans in WWE (and arguably professional wrestling) history. Few figures have been able to create as big an impact both on and off the screen as him. With allegations and criticism of The Phenom's behavior as the WWE locker room leader coming out, Mark Henry defended the legend and busted a major myth surrounding him.

So what is the criticism against the man with the greatest streak in WrestleMania history? According to many fans, the old locker room culture was viewed as toxic, and The Phenom, the known locker room leader, was believed to have enabled things like bullying - with the now-infamous wrestler's court being used as an example.

Post-retirement, some fans have painted the picture of Undertaker being a dominant and imposing figure who wasn't as friendly as many may have felt.

However, Mark Henry disagreed with that sentiment. He spoke to Bill Apter and Sportskeeda Wrestling about what made The Undertaker so great. The Hall of Famer discussed mutual respect and busted a myth surrounding The Phenom's dominant presence:

"You talk about storytelling and psychology, he [The Undertaker] was very good at both. Also, respect. He commanded respect but he gave it. There are a lot of people for who respect is a one-way thing. They want your respect and they want you to fear them. Mark [Calaway] wanted you to respect him and he would reciprocate that respect. There are very few guys like him," said Henry. (0:43-1:20)

He described The Undertaker as "the favorite uncle" that everybody had:

"It's like that uncle who used to let you drink a sip of his beer - he would cuss, and if you cussed, he wouldn't say anything to your mom about it," Henry continued. "That's how he was. He was like that favorite uncle to everybody. When you look at him, that's who he is."(1:21-1:47)

You can watch the full video below:

The Undertaker will be in Cardiff during Clash at the Castle

The Undertaker is set to make the trip to Cardiff for a new show that will debut. The demand to see the one-man show featuring the legend was so high that WWE added a matinee mid-day.

WWE @WWE @visitwales



🎟 ms.spr.ly/6018jdL7y Tickets are available NOW for the second @undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW taking place at 2:30 PM on Friday, Sept. 2, at @New_Theatre in Cardiff, Wales ... just one day before #WWECastle Tickets are available NOW for the second @undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW taking place at 2:30 PM on Friday, Sept. 2, at @New_Theatre in Cardiff, Wales ... just one day before #WWECastle! @visitwales🎟 ms.spr.ly/6018jdL7y https://t.co/tiPKmGVmbb

It will be interesting to see what The Phenom has to say about his three-decade-long WWE tenure. With unprecedented longevity in a single company, it's safe to say that Undertaker will likely share some incredible stories about his time in the business.

Does Undertaker deserve to be the most respected figure in wrestling history? Sound off in the comments below.

If you're using these quotes, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy