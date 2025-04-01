Mark Henry claims WWE legend's return will complete the villain arc of Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins will main-event his second straight WrestleMania in 2025, but the WWE star is far from happy about it. Last year, he closed night one of the premium live event, teaming up with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Bully Ray wondered why Seth complained so much during SmackDown's contract signing because it guaranteed his spot in the show-closer of the biggest wrestling show of the year. However, Ray admitted it explains a potential villain arc for Rollins. Mark Henry further echoed this sentiment, predicting The Rock's involvement.

Mark Henry is confident that the WWE will turn Seth Rollins heel because CM Punk and Roman Reigns are too popular, and one of the three needs to be the bad guy in this equation. Ray and Henry discussed the upcoming Triple Threat grudge match on the Busted Open podcast:

"I saw an alienation process going on. Seth Rollins has been alienated by both sides, and there's only one thing he can do now — sell his soul [to The Rock]," Mark Henry said. "[The Rock] is going to have Seth Rollins as a lap dog. Seth Rollins is going to be a heel. [The WWE] needs that because they want Roman Reigns to be a babyface. This is going to make Roman full babyface, [and] CM Punk is CM Punk. Neither of those guys is painted into a corner. They can go any direction they want on the board. They're the King on the chessboard. Seth can't," Henry added. [From 7:32 onwards]

The Triple Threat Match between Punk, Reigns, and Rollins has been officially announced as WrestleMania 41 Night One's main event.

What is Seth Rollins mad about, despite being in the WrestleMania main event?

The dream for any athlete working for the most globally successful wrestling company is to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All. But in Seth's case, he can't stand that CM Punk will share the spotlight with him at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Best in the World's very existence in WWE is stuck in his craw, and now it seems Roman Reigns would rather side with the former AEW star than him.

Meanwhile, The Rock has not been seen or talked about much since he decimated the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with John Cena and rapper Travis Scott at the Elimination Chamber event a few weeks ago. Could The Final Boss bring The Visionary into what looks to be a faction?

