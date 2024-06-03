Mark Henry comments on AJ Styles copying his fake retirement segment on WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles pulled off a Mark Henry-esque ploy on WWE SmackDown this past Friday as he successfully swerved Cody Rhodes with a fake retirement drama. The Most Powerful Man in the World took to social media to share his thoughts on the same.

The Phenomenal One recently went to Nick Aldis to demand another shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the SmackDown General Manager told him to get back in the line as he had recently lost to The American Nightmare. Styles then pulled a page out of Mark Henry's playbook as he appeared ready to announce his retirement only to attack Rhodes when he came out to pay his respects.

Henry commented on the interesting turn of events, noting that no one enjoyed the segment more than him. Mark also posted a collage highlighting how the Styles-Rhodes segment was an exact copy of his segment with John Cena when he successfully baited the 16-time world champion with a fake retirement scenario.

Trending

"OK, I’m going to bed. This is the last post, no one enjoyed this more than me," Henry wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Mark Henry said that the AJ Styles fake retirement segment on WWE SmackDown was well-executed

WWE successfully managed to pull off another Mark Henry-style fake retirement segment on SmackDown as AJ Styles pulled off a major swerve on Cody Rhodes.

The veteran commented on the same during the Busted Open podcast, noting that Styles and Cody did the same things as he did 11 years back with John Cena.

"I know both of those guys. They thought about it and said, 'Let's do it like Mark did it.' They did the same exact posturing. Even to the point, after the clothesline and beatdown, he did the same posturing of standing over him just like I did. When they went outside to the floor, all bets were off, they did a great job. The execution of it, the camera angles that they took was incredible," said Mark Henry.

AJ Styles delivered a vicious Styles Clash to Cody Rhodes from the top of the steel stairs. While many expected the Undisputed WWE Champion to be sidelined for a while, he was present at this weekend's house shows where he defeated The Phenomenal One in singles action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback