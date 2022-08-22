Mark Henry says he hated working with WWE star who wanted to make himself look strong

WWE legend Mark Henry has revealed that an unnamed Superstar used to lobby to make himself look strong against Henry in matches.

Mark Henry had a legitimate sports background before he made the switch to WWE as an accomplished weightlifter. The veteran star then had a Hall of Fame career in pro wrestling, becoming a world champion.

In a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said that he hated working against a particular star who would do politics and speak to Vince McMahon to pitch ideas to make Henry look weak.

"But some people are egotistical in their lobbying for or politicking for their... getting over. I'm not going to mention his name, but there was a guy that I just hated working with because I knew every time he wanted to look as strong as I was, and I would always say, 'Okay, I'm stronger than you, I'm bigger than you, this is what we're gonna do as it relates to working around my strength and I'll put myself in a place, but you know, [the other person would say] I should bump you before we go into the heat.' And I'm like, 'No, you shouldn't. How about this?' And then you start, but they will go to Vince and they would sit outside Vince's [McMahon] office and they would wait [to talk to McMahon]," said Henry. [5:18 to 6:15]

The WWE Hall of Famer said that Superstars would wait a long time to meet Vince McMahon to politick and get what they want in a match.

WWE legend Mark Henry recently revealed why he doesn't wrestle anymore

Henry, who is currently a part of AEW, hasn't yet wrestled in the promotion since joining in 2021. The Hall of Famer has disclosed that he has nerve damage, which is why he's not been able to get back in the squared circle.

"To be honest, to be completely transparent, I got nerve damage is why I don’t wrestle," said the legend.

Henry explained that he sometimes uses a wheelchair at airports because of the pain, which he said sometimes feels like his legs are on fire.

