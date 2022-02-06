"My intelligence is being insulted" - Mark Henry hits out at WWE concept after Ronda Rousey's SmackDown appearance

WWE legend Mark Henry has questioned whether the brand split still exists in WWE after Ronda Rousey appeared on SmackDown just days after her RAW appearance.

Rousey, who won the women's Royal Rumble match last month, first appeared on WWE RAW, teasing a match against Becky Lynch, before she showed up on SmackDown to confront Charlotte Flair. On the Blue brand, the former UFC star confirmed that she would challenge The Queen at WrestleMania 38.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry hit out at Vince McMahon's company for not enforcing the brand split. He feels the company should make just one set of titles, rather than two sets, one for each brand.

"You know, I know the answer to this but I thought there was like a brand split. I thought that people on Monday do Monday things, and people on Friday do Friday things. I'm tired of it. Listen, if y'all going to mash 'em, just mash 'em. Make one set of titles for the company. If one brand does not have the title on it, have the #1 contender on the other brand. The pay-per-views can be challenges. It's ridiculous, man. If you're going to do it, do it... or don't. I was in defense of it all these years, I'm just tired now. I feel like my intelligence is being insulted. Keep people where they belong," said Mark Henry. (9:20 to 10:46)

Henry says he, like many fans, is confused about the brand split and believes the confusion takes away the reality of pro wrestling.

WWE plans for Ronda Rousey's second run in the company

Many fans felt that Rousey's return to WWE would have meant a singles match between her and Becky Lynch, but they have instead gone with a match against Charlotte Flair.

The company reportedly has big plans for the Rousey-Lynch match, which they hope will take place at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Various reports have also suggested that next year's Show of Shows will also feature another high-profile match where The Rock will return to face Roman Reigns in a singles match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Busted Open and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh