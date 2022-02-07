Mark Henry says ex-WWE star was better than current superstars in a real fight

Mark Henry feels that former star Jazz was one of the toughest women to ever step inside a WWE ring and thinks she was tougher than most current Superstars.

Jazz began her career in ECW before signing with WWE in 2001. She had a three-year run with the promotion where she won the WWE Women's Championship twice. Jazz returned briefly in 2006, but that run lasted just a year.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, the panel discussed Era vs. Era matches. Mark Henry, who was on the show, praised Jazz and her incredible ability inside the ring. He argued that Jazz could match up with most stars in a real fight, barring those with an MMA background like Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler.

"She worked so different than any woman that's every wrestled in history that it would take today's women's wrestling to compare. No other woman ever was her equal before today's wrestling. She was born in the wrong era. She was never a diva, she looked down on the diva thing. She wanted to wrestle, she wanted to fight. And if you wanted to fight, let me tell you something else, I still today don't think there's a woman, other than Ronda Rousey and maybe Shayna Baszler that could have given her a run for her money in a fight. That's saying an awful lot. These are trained fighters that I mentioned," said Mark Henry. (9:30 to 10:15)

The Hall of Famer stated that he would have liked to have seen Jazz face off against Charlotte Flair in the prime of their respective careers.

Jazz hasn't yet been inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

Jazz made a huge impact in the early 2000s in WWE, bringing legitimacy to women's wrestling in the company. She revealed a few years ago that she would be interested in being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"You know what, honestly, that’s up to them. Do I feel I should be? You damn right. They try and put that lawsuit situation over my head but you know how many people sued Vince McMahon and are still in the Hall of Fame? I don’t want to hear that," said Jazz.

She is grateful for the opportunity given to her by WWE, but was upset about not being treated fairly during her time in the promotion.

