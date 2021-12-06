"The dude is an unbelievable worker" – Mark Henry on WWE SmackDown star

Mark Henry thinks SmackDown star Sami Zayn has a lot of potential and can be the best heel or babyface in WWE.

Recently, Zayn became the #1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. He was coaxed by Brock Lesnar into facing The Tribal Chief on last week's SmackDown rather than at the Day 1 pay-per-view, which was the original plan.

On a recent Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry lavished praise on Sami Zayn, calling him an "unbelievable worker" and someone who has great potential:

"As it relates to potential, Sami Zayn has got all the potential in the world to be the best heel or the best face. It's just the matter of where you book him, where you push him. You talked about respecting the guy and loving the guy as a person, there ain't many that I hold in a higher regard because his talent is undeniable. No, he don't look like Adonis, (he) don't have to. The dude is an unbelievable worker."

The WWE Hall of Famer said Zayn can captivate fans with his mic work while also mixing it up in the ring.

What's next for Sami Zayn in WWE?

Although he lost his opportunity to win his first world title on the main roster, Zayn could still be involved in the storyline between Reigns and Lesnar.

With The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate set to face off at the Day 1 pay-per-view, Zayn could perhaps seek retribution and cost Lesnar the match.

This would help WWE prolong the feud between Lesnar and Reigns and set up a clash between the two for WrestleMania.

