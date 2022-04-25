"Unbelievable" – Mark Henry's reaction to the latest WWE RAW episode

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry recapped last week's edition of RAW.

Cody Rhodes, who faced Kevin Owens in the main event, headlined the show. The match was set up after Seth Rollins selected KO as the surprise opponent for The American Nightmare.

RAW also featured multiple champions in action as Sasha Banks & Naomi defended their Women's Tag Team title against Rhea Ripley & Liv Norgan, while RK-Bro faced The Street Profits. Finn Balor's United States Championship was also on the line as The Prince took on Austin Theory.

Speaking about the flagship program on the latest Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said he felt the show delivered for the most part:

"I thought they did a great job, doing what I've seen AEW do over the last couple of years as booking a show. I mean, you start with Seth Rollins and Cody in the ring, setting up the main event which was unbelievable, and then you give the people what they want. They wanted Sasha and Naomi and they got it. The Street Profits and RK-Bro were the meat of it. Hand-to-hand, was the best match for me from an excitement standpoint."

Henry was impressed with the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment that saw The Visionary put The American Nightmare in the same spot he was in at WrestleMania:

"The whole story of Cody not knowing who he was gonna wrestle and they did a good job of not giving any hint. So when I heard Kevin's music, I was like, 'Oh man.' He got exactly what was done to him at WrestleMania. So they paid that off. I thought it was just a pretty damn impressive show." (from 20:25 to 21:43)

Becky Lynch will make her return to WWE RAW this week

This week, Becky Lynch will be returning to the red brand after losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. As per reports, The Irish Lasskicker could begin a feud with Asuka on the flagship program.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Becky Lynch returns to Raw this week Becky Lynch returns to Raw this week 👀 https://t.co/pdkF98t89k

Also announced for the show is an arm-wrestling contest between Bobby Lashley and Omos, while Randy Orton will celebrate the completion of 20 years in WWE.

Check out the full preview of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW here.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Busted Open podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Edited by Abhinav Singh