Mark Henry Reacts to Bayley's Transformation During WWE In-Ring Absence

Bayley has not wrestled on WWE programming since the July 21 episode of RAW. Amid her continued televised absence from the ring, Mark Henry addressed The Role Model's impressive physical transformation.

In recent weeks, Bayley's on-screen persona has reflected on the ups and downs of her WWE career in cryptic interviews on RAW. The 36-year-old has also kept fans updated by showing off her muscular appearance on Instagram.

Henry was part of the same WWE roster as Bayley before retiring from in-ring competition in 2017. On Busted Open, The World's Strongest Man praised the popular star for working on her fitness.

"I don't know if y'all seen, Bayley is training like a mad person," Henry said. "I saw a picture of her yesterday. We're not used to seeing Bayley with muscles, right? We know Rhea Ripley is muscled up. We know Charlotte Flair and Jade [Cargill] and Bianca [Belair] are really muscular, athletic build. Listen, Bayley, she's made it her mission. She's made it her mission."

Henry also shared his thoughts on AJ Lee returning on the September 5 episode of SmackDown after a decade-long absence.

Bayley's Latest WWE Matches

On July 21, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria unsuccessfully challenged Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW.

Since then, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner defeated Rodriguez in a dark match after the August 8 episode of SmackDown. She also lost untelevised bouts against Valkyria during a European tour on August 23-24.

Bayley's recent absence from television comes after she failed to earn a spot on the SummerSlam card. Prior to that, she also missed WrestleMania 41 after Becky Lynch replaced her as Valkyria's tag team partner at the last minute.

