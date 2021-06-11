"I’m kind of shocked" - Mark Henry on WWE's latest releases

AEW star Mark Henry has given his opinion on WWE's decision to release several Superstars over the last year. The WWE Hall of Famer is shocked at what's currently happening in WWE.

Mark Henry was with WWE for 25 years before leaving the company earlier this year to join AEW. The World's Strongest Man was regarded as a locker room leader and has mentored several superstars in the past.

The WWE legend, in his recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, discussed the surprising releases from WWE recently.

“I’m kind of shocked at everything that’s happening, because when I look at the product, I think that some people might be disappointed. Talent wise, morale has got to be down. But it looks to me like the WWE is breaking everything up and closing some doors to get everything to be kind of normal for a change. And usually when people break everything up like that and start moving and closing departments, it’s so they can sell it. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I don’t own it. So, it’s going to be something to look at." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Henry believes that WWE are priming themselves to sell and the releases are a way to make it a "pretty package to buy".

WWE releases in 2021

Im gathering my thoughts as this was a complete left field for me as obviously we just started the dark father character but this was it, thank you so much WWE universe for allowing me to create and give you small bits of myself. — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 2, 2021

WWE, surprisingly, released several Superstars last year, in the midst of the pandemic. WWE continued to release more stars this year, despite the pandemic easing out.

The likes of Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Bo Dallas, Chelsea Green and Kalisto, to name a few, were released in April.

Earlier this month, Braun Strowman, Murphy, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Lana were also released. Andrade, who was released in March, debuted on AEW television recently.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

