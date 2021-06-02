5 wrestlers who owe their career to Mark Henry

Mark Henry became the latest WWE Superstar to become a 'former' WWE Superstar when he joined the likes of Christian Cage and Big Show in becoming 'All Elite'. The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance during AEW's Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View and his official involvement in the company was just announced.

.@TheMarkHenry Henry Signs Multi-Year Deal with #AEW! This FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on @tntdrama we will hear from #AEW's newest signee! Get your tickets for THIS Friday's LIVE Dynamite NOW - https://t.co/9cZKrv0pNR

Full release - https://t.co/2U8HA8UccB pic.twitter.com/WKWKhaigW1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2021

I don't think many people are aware of how big a 'get' this is for AEW, as Mark Henry has been crucial as a behind-the-scenes player in WWE, particularly when it comes to talent scouting and development, which is one of the things AEW have signed him to do.

In fact, many of today's top wrestling talents were either scouted by Mark Henry or nurtured by him during their development, so it isn't a stretch to say that the former World Heavyweight Champion is responsible for the careers that many current wrestlers have. So let's take a look at five wrestlers who credit Mark Henry for their success in wrestling so far.

#5 Mark Henry found Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been one of the fastest rising female stars in WWE for quite some time after winning the Royal Rumble last year. The Est. of WWE went on to become the first black woman to co-main event WrestleMania alongside Sasha Banks, where she'd go on to win the SmackDown Women's Title.

Belair is now enjoying a run at the top of the SmackDown women's division where the incredibly exciting and promising athlete shows no signs of giving up her spot at the top.

There's certainly no denying that Belair is a special talent with a ton of upside in WWE, but even before that she was a successful track and field athlete who competed in the hurdles. The reason she went from athletics to wrestling is because of one man - Mark Henry, who scouted and discovered her.

That is that Mark Henry shh@tt right there!!!!!! https://t.co/lLGiPfhyem — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 7, 2019

Belair revealed Henry was responsible for her wrestling career in an episode of WWE Chronicles that revolved around her, where she said:

You know, I'm starting a new chapter of my life, I want to find the kid in me again. I want to go back to who I was before the world told me who I was supposed to be. I went out there in a pink tutu, literally, glitter's flying everywhere, and it was so much fun. There was video footage of all this stuff online. My sister-in-law texted me, she was just like, 'Oh my god, your nephew just was going crazy right now because Mark Henry commented on your photo'. I was like, that's fake. So I ignored it. Then he actually ended up DMing me, 'I want to invite you out to one of our camps

So it could be argued that without Mark Henry to an extent, we don't get the history-making main event on night one of WrestleMania 2020 that blew the roof off of the place.

