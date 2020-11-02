In his latest tweet, Mark Henry asked WWE to utilize SmackDown Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford to their full advantage. Since it's Halloween season, the real-life husband and wife duo of Ford and Belair found themselves in the holiday spirit and indulged in a little dress-up.

Bianca Belair posted a few photos of herself and Montez Ford on her Twitter profile. They were dressed up as Michael Jackson's movie date and The King of Pop respectively from the music video of Jackson's hit song "Thriller." Henry quote-tweeted Belair's post and asked WWE to "take advantage of the true talent of both wrestlers."

WWE take advantage of true talent of both Wreslers. https://t.co/HOB2NHkRNt — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) November 1, 2020

This is not the first time the WWE Hall of Famer has praised both Superstars. Belair had also revealed in the past how Henry played a crucial role in discovering her through her CrossFit videos, before suggesting she should venture into pro-wrestling.

Mark Henry, who retired from in-ring competition after WrestleMania 33, has since been actively involved with WWE as a backstage producer. Apart from that, he also serves as a mentor to up-and-coming Superstars and helps inculcate proper locker room etiquettes amongst them.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's time in WWE

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been booked as stars ever since they made their debuts for WWE. The tag-team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, better known as the Street Profits, have won the tag team titles of all the three brands. They are the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions after being drafted from Monday Night RAW in the recent WWE Draft.

Bianca Belair has not been able to capture any championship, but she was a former No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Recently, The EST of WWE defeated Natalya and Billie Kay in a triple threat match to earn a spot on the SmackDown Women's Team at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV.