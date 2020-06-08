Mark Henry reveals WWE's possible criteria for choosing who to make a Champion while discussing Bayley and Banks' title win

Bayley and Sasha Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championships for a second time

Did WWE make the correct decision by making Bayley and Sasha Banks the new Champions?

Banks and Bayley

Bayley and Sasha Banks managed to win the Women's Tag-Team Championships on SmackDown last week by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. While the decision to make Bayley a double Champion came as a surprise to many, Mark Henry revealed on Busted Open radio why he believes WWE choose to make someone a Champion.

Tommy Dreamer mentioned that WWE had uploaded the post-match celebration videos of the duo soon after they had won the tag-team titles for a second time, describing how elated and happy Banks and Bayley looked. Dreamer spoke on how Bayley is now a two-time Champion and every title win is special.

Mark Henry stated that it is natural to celebrate a title win as it is symbolic of WWE putting in the faith in you.

I don't understand how somebody could not get welled up or excited when you win a title. It also validates the fact that the company has faith in you. That, for one, you are going to show up on time. Two, that you're going to be able to carry that load, and three that you'll make the show better overall because you're gonna elevate the person you are in the ring with.

What does the future hold for Sasha Banks and Bayley?

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been on-screen and off-screen best friends for a long time. However, WWE had been teasing a split between the two as of late with Bayley trying to take advantage of her friend at every given chance.

But with the two winning the tag-team titles again, it looks like the possible feud between the two will be delayed again. While speaking to Tommy Dreamer on Busted Op, even Mark Henry questioned if this title win will deviate Sasha Banks from her eventual goal of becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Certain reports have suggested that WWE could be planning Bayley vs Sasha Banks for this year's SummerSlam. Do you think Bayley and Sasha Banks will remain the women's tag-team Champions for a long time or lose the titles leading to a feud between the two soon? Tell us in the comments!