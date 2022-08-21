"Roman don't deserve it" – WWE Hall of Famer explains the animosity between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre

Former WWE star Mark Henry recently spoke about the ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The two behemoths came face-to-face this week on this week's SmackDown. Their war of words soon spiraled into a brawl as the two started throwing hands. McIntyre set up the champion for a Claymore, but Sami Zayn came to the latter's rescue, pushed away The Tribal Chief, and sacrificed himself instead.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast with Ryan McKinnell, Henry said that McIntyre got a raw deal as his championship reign took place during the pandemic era. He also detailed that, unlike The Tribal Chief, The Scottish Warrior never got the opportunity to have a title defense in front of the fans.

"It's definitely best when we get some reality in the show. And Drew McIntyre man, he got the rawest deal of rawest deals. He had the championship reign during COVID. And he didn't get to defend that title in front of fans like everybody else did. Why would he not feel like Roman don't deserve it becuase he don't defend it every week? Drew would have." (From 1:46 -2:23)

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre will collide at Clash at the Castle

A new challenge awaits The Head of the Table as WWE moves across the pond to Cardiff, Wales, for Clash at the Castle. His challenger Drew McIntyre will have the home turf advantage and a host of fans cheering him on during the high-stakes contest.

It will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns can maintain his dominant foothold in the "Island of Relevancy" or if McIntyre finally puts a halt to the record-breaking title run. Both competitors will also have to be wary of Karrion Kross, who is looking to make a name for himself at the expense of the two.

