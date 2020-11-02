The return of CM Punk to WWE is one dream that many passionate fans have had ever since the former champion left the company in 2014. There have been rumblings about him returning to the company, but there's not been any concrete evidence to back these rumors.

Mark Henry, another former WWE Champion, recently spoke about a CM Punk return and revealed whom he wants to see face Punk. While speaking on Heavy Live with Scoop B, The World's Strongest Man said that CM Punk should face Daniel Bryan if he ever returns to WWE.

"And you know who the best competitor for CM Punk is? Daniel Bryan. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan would be historic. The match would be an hour-long, at least. I mean, historically good. Both of those guys are brilliant psychologists." (H/T WrestlingInc)

CM Punk vs Daniel Bryan in WWE

Punk and Bryan are no strangers to each other as they faced each other in independent wrestling before both of them made their way to WWE. The two then continued that rivalry in WWE and had a programme back in 2012, where CM Punk defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at Over the Limit.

Bryan spoke about that feud with Punk earlier this year and said that he was not happy that it wasn't the main event of shows:

"This was a period where Punk and I are doing stuff with the WWE Championship against each other, and we're not in the main event? I don't get rubbed the wrong way very often, but that was just like one of those things. We did a title match once — the main event was John Cena versus my now father-in-law. So, this is all starting to get weird."

They continued their feud after that match at Over the Limit RAW and had another match at Money in the Bank pay-per-view, where Bryan once again lost. The following year, the two teamed with each other in their feud with the Wyatt Family.

Punk left WWE a year later, while Bryan retired a few years down the line, before returning in 2018.