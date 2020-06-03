CM Punk

WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan was a guest on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage. The former WWE Champion had a chat with CM Punk, and the duo looked back at their feud over the WWE title back in the day.

Bryan made it clear that WWE rubbed him the wrong way back then, by not putting him and Punk in the main event on multiple occasions. When John Cena vs John Laurinaitis headlined Over The Limit 2012, Bryan wasn't thrilled one bit.

This was a period where Punk and I are doing stuff with the WWE Championship against each other, and we're not in the main event? I don't get rubbed the wrong way very often, but that was just like one of those things. We did a title match once — the main event was John Cena versus my now father-in-law. So, this is all starting to get weird.

John Cena versus John Laurinaitis, that was in the main event, but Punk and I had a title match and it was like this weird thing where we had three PPV title matches. Two singles, where none of them was the main event, and then the other one, we get Kane involved! So, I remember being in these title matches and be like, 'Hey, let's go out and really show them.'

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk fought several times on PPV at the time, but didn't get to headline a single show

Soon after Punk finished his feud with Chris Jericho, he began a rivalry with Daniel Bryan. The duo fought for Punk's WWE title at Over The Limit 2012, with the Straight Edge Superstar retaining his belt. John Cena lost to John Laurinaitis in the main event of the show. At No Way Out 2012, Punk defended his WWE title in a Triple Threat match, against Bryan and Kane. He managed to retain the belt again, but this match didn't headline the show as well. The main event of the night saw John Cena defeating Big Show in a Steel Cage match.