Mark Henry says Cody Rhodes could reunite with 46-year-old WWE star despite rocky relationship

Despite what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto a few weeks ago, Cody Rhodes did not launch an attack on John Cena in Brussels. Cena was alone on RAW this week.

Ad

WWE interestingly pulled off John Cena's heel turn through The Rock. For reasons unknown, chart-topping rapper Travis Scott was also involved in the show-closing angle at Elimination Chamber. With the numbers stacked against Rhodes, Mark Henry feels the Undisputed WWE Champion could reunite with CM Punk.

On Busted Open, Mark Henry wondered who could side with The American Nightmare to even the odds. Since Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had common ground heading into Bad Blood in October 2024, their reunion is not out of the realm of possibility. However, Henry also noted that things did not go well for Rhodes the last time he teamed up with The Tribal Chief.

Ad

Trending

"Who's the one that actually went at The Rock? Who can come to Cody's rescue? Cody, he's pi**ed off a lot of people that helped him," Henry said. "You start with Sami Zayn, then you get to Kevin Owens, then you get to Roman [Reigns]. He chose Roman Reigns to help him [at WWE Bad Blood] over Kevin Owens, which didn't go over well. And Roman is wanting separation from everybody."

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Mark Henry then arrived at CM Punk. The core issue between Cody Rhodes and The Best in the World is that The American Nightmare has the Undisputed WWE Title. Beyond that, Punk does not have any animosity towards the champion.

Punk even outright told Rhodes that he was the latter's "one true friend" on RAW in January. On the contrary, the 46-year-old has major problems with The Rock and John Cena.

Ad

"Who's there for Cody? [CM] Punk could be there." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Ironically, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins have some major issues to resolve heading into WrestleMania 41.

Will Roman Reigns join forces with Cody Rhodes after six months?

Roman Reigns needed a tag team partner to fend off Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in October 2024. Cody Rhodes technically did Reigns a favor. The two were triumphant at Bad Blood, but then The Rock made his presence felt, supposedly foreshadowing John Cena's heel turn.

Ad

But if Roman Reigns gets involved in The American Nightmare's rivalry with The Final Boss, who is to say it wouldn't lead to the biggest dream match in WWE today? During an interview in November 2024, Reigns revealed he was open to facing Rocky if that was what WWE fans wanted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback