The Rock reveals major plans after WWE Elimination Chamber; John Cena heel turn seemingly in the works for a while

After Elimination Chamber 2025 came to an end, The Rock revealed major plans heading into WrestleMania 41. In the press conference conducted after the premium live event, The Final Boss discussed John Cena's heel turn and mentioned it had been in the works for a while.

After Cena won the Men's Chamber match, his celebration was halted by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. However, Cena and Rhodes couldn't spend a lot of time together as they were interrupted by Travis Scott and The Rock, who were there to hear Rhodes' answer to The Final Boss' offer.

The American Nightmare ended up rejecting Rock's offer and even dropped an F-bomb. Rhodes' reaction to the offer was initially met with delight from John Cena, but after the latter hugged Rhodes, The Final Boss gestured Cena to finish the Undisputed WWE Champion. This gesture was similar to the one the legend made at Bad Blood 2024. Speaking about it and future plans, Rock said:

"It meant something... I am a long gamer and I like long gaming, and I like creating with Paul... I like creating with Paul and his team as well. We are long gamers. Bad Blood, it was a pay-per-view that The Rock attended and I just did a very small subtle thing. There was a lot of criticism like I didn't mean anything. No, it did. It's okay, it's okay if you are not thinking about it now but trust me when I tell you we are thinking about this stuff." [From 01:07:17 to 01:07:58]

Check out the video below:

What did John Cena say about selling his soul to The Rock in the press conference?

John Cena turning heel has become the turning point of professional wrestling. Cena, who spent his entire career as a top babyface, took the WWE Universe by surprise when he sold his soul to The Rock and kicked Cody Rhodes, thus turning heel.

While many expected to hear from The Franchise Player in the press conference after Elimination Chamber, the 16-time World Champion did not say anything. All he did was drop the mic and leave the conference immediately. Hence, there is no update on why Cena did what he did at Elimination Chamber.

Check out the video below:

However, in the coming weeks, there will be a clear picture of why John Cena decided to turn heel. It will also be interesting to see how WWE builds the rivalry between Cena and Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 41.

