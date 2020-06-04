Mark Henry says he is fine with WWE's decision to ban a popular wrestling move

Mark Henry is okay with the buckle bomb being banned by WWE.

One of the biggest stories of the week coming from the WWE was about the buckle bomb being added to the list of banned moves. The decision to ban the move was reportedly made after Nia Jax's botched turnbuckle powerbomb on Kairi Sane from a recent WWE RAW episode.

Did WWE make the right decision by banning the buckle bomb?

On the most recent edition of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his thoughts about WWE banning the buckle bomb. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was okay with WWE possibly pulling the plug on the move as, according to him, the spine is not supposed to bend the way it does during the move.

He explained:

I'm fine with that. The spine is not meant to bend that way. A lot of people have been able to do where they throw it high and people can put their underarms on the ropes and absorb some of that energy. But now, people want to do it in the middle of the buckle or the bottom buckle. The spine just doesn't bend that way. Even if you do it right, it can be wrong."

Bubba Ray Dudley, who was also a part of the discussion, broke down the recent spot from RAW in which Kairi Sane suffered a head injury after she was sent crashing into the steel steps by Nia Jax.

"Nia grabbed Kairi by the back of the head. Just with sheer size, just with sheer force, momentum, Kairi's head was down. If you have a woman the size and strength of Nia taking the size and strength of Kairi, and begin the movement of pushing somebody forward with their head already down, the body is going to follow the head. I don't know if it was Kairi's fault of having her head down already, or if Nia's force pushed Kairi's head down. The force of shooting Kairi into the stairs, I don't think Kairi was able to take her own bump." H/t credit: Wrestlingnews.co

Nia Jax is reportedly on the receiving end of some backstage heat due to the incident mentioned above. As reported earlier, an anonymous person even wants the WWE to fire the former RAW Women's Champion for being a reckless in-ring worker.

While Kairi Sane escaped without an injury from the buckle bomb bump, she wasn't so lucky when it came to the steel steps spot. Unfortunately, the botched buckle bomb spot reportedly led to the ban of the move, and it may be the ideal thing to do considering the risk that comes along with it.